IND vs AUS 4th Test: Experience of Usman Khawaja at Other End Helped, Says Cameron Green

Flamboyant Australia all-rounder Cameron Green scored a scintillating century against India in the first innings of fourth and final Test match. Green, who is touted as the next big thing in Australian cricket, slammed his maiden international century on Friday to help Australia post 480 in the first inning alongside Usman Khawaja who hit 180 runs.

Green counter-attacked the Indian bowlers and hit 18 fours during his 114-run knock off 170 balls. The lanky batter kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals to keep the pressure on the Indian batters on a batting-friendly surface.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2 - Highlights

He shared a 208-run stand for the fifth wicket with Khawaja to put Australia in the driver’s seat in the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The young Aussie all-rounder admitted that having Khawaja at the other end helped him to score his special century.

“Experience of Usman Khawaja at other end helped, really special to score hundred," Green said in the press conference after Day 2.

Green missed out on the playing XI due to a finger injury but returned to the side in the third side which made Australia look like a well-balanced unit.

“I have seen the ups and downs and how challenging Test cricket is," Green said.

Green caught behind for 114 off a delivery sliding down the leg side as he became the victim of ace-India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed a six-wicket haul.

Green lauded the veteran Indian offie and said that to combat a spinner like him a batter need to have multiple plans.

“Ashwin is a world-class bowler. He has got so many tricks and angles. So many ideas you have to combat," he added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ashwin Brings Respite for India, Removes Green & Carey in Same Over

Meanwhile, during a post-day talk with broadcasters, Green talked about the difference in batting on Indian and Australian soil. He also talked about attacking the Indian bowlers when they took the second new ball.

In Australia you try to get more in line with it. Head is very aggressive with the new ball. I thought may be had a good chance to score runs with the new ball yesterday. I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it. You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will may be do the holding role tomorrow and let the spinners do their bit.

Get the latest Cricket News here