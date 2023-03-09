IND vs AUS 4th Test: Mohammed Shami Sends Peter Handscomb's Stump Flying With a Peach of a Delivery - Watch

Mohammed Shami paved the way for India’s comeback into the fourth Test against Australia after a period of domination from the Aussie batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shami picked up two wickets on Day 1 and stopped the visitors from running away with the contest as he bowled Marnus Labuschagne first, and later sent Peter Handscomb’s stump flying.

Rohit Sharma’s men were able to pick up two wickets in the first session but Australia dominated the second session as Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith took control of the game.

For the first time in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, not a single wicket fell in the second session and the visitors put up a total of 149/2 at Tea on the scoreboard.

In the third session however, India were able to break the Khawaja-Smith partnership as Ravindra Jadeja removed the Australian skipper followed by Shami’s peach of a delivery which left Handscomb shell-shocked.

The Indian pacer had been rested for the third Test and he looked a little out of rhythm by bowling a few wides earlier with the new ball although Shami was able to redeem himself and provide India with crucial breakthroughs on a couple of occasions.

The second wicket, in particular, was very impressive and it displayed the true class of Mohammed Shami who sent the Aussie batter’s off-stump cartwheeling.

The incident took place in the 71st over of Australia’s inning, Shami delivered a full-length delivery which flew straight inside Handcomb’s attempt to defend the ball.

Earlier, Smith had won the toss and he elected to bat first, as Khawaja and Travis Head gave the visitors a steady start. They stitched together a 61-run opening stand before Ravichandran Ashwin drew the first blood for India.

Shami then dismissed Marnus, and after a difficult second session, Jadeja and Shami ensured India were back again on top in the fourth Test.

