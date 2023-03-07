IND vs AUS 4th Test: Shami Likely to Replace Siraj; Ishan Kishan in Line to Make Debut - Report

After a defeat by 9 wickets in Indore, the Indian team is likely to undergo some changes with a place in the final of the World Test Championship at stake.

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad might see Mohammed Shami return to the playing XI after being rested and Ishan Kishan could also make his Test debut.

Mohammed Siraj has played in all three Tests of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and could be given a rest in the series decider, whereas KS Bharat could also be benched.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Shami and Kishan are likely to be the two changes in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test.

After Team India won the first Test in Nagpur by 132 runs and an innings, they retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 for a fourth successive occasion by taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of a six-wicket win in Delhi.

However, the previous match saw Indian players struggle on a rank turner and thus there could be some changes given a spot in the WTC final and the series is up for grabs.

While Siraj hasn’t put a foot wrong in the series so far, Shami would add more bite with his experience to the Indian pace attack accompanying the impressive Umesh Yadav, Bharat meanwhile has been impressive with his glovework, but his batting has left fans disappointed.

While it might not be fair to judge Bharat’s batting on such a short sample size, Kishan could be a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant and if the Ahmedabad pitch turns out to be another rank-turner, Kishan could come in handy with smash-bang approach, given his history with the Jharkhand side in domestic cricket.

Australia on the other hand are likely to name the same playing XI, Steve Smith is set to lead the team again with Pat Cummins still by his ailing mother’s side.

With the series still very much alive, the Aussies will hope for redemption, whereas the hosts will have their eyes on the WTC final berth.

