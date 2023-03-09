IND vs AUS 4th Test: Steve Smith Wins Toss, Australia to Bat First; Shami Replaces Siraj

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the series decider between India and Australia, the fourth Test in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

Ahead of the toss, both nations’ Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi as well as Anthony Albanese were felicitated by BCCI, and they awarded the cap to both captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve.

At toss meanwhile, Smith called right and elected to bat first.

Talking about his decision to bat first, and his thoughts on the pitch, Smith said that it looked like a good surface.

Follow live - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 1: Australia Opt to Bat, India Rest Siraj as Shami Comes in

“We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week," said Smith.

Rohit meanwhile stated during toss that he would have also opted to bat first.

“We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It’s always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things," said the Indian captain.

On the pitch, Rohit said that he hoped the pitch would remain the same throughout the five days.

“Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks like a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

Get the latest Cricket News here