IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ton-Up Usman Khawaja Shines on Day 1, Helps Australia to 255/4 At Stumps

Usman Khawaja’s century put Australia in the driving seat at stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9, Thursday.

Khawaja returned not out at 104, helping Australia to a commanding total of 255/4, with Cameron Green also impressive with his unbeaten 49-run inning.

It was quite the occasion on Day 1 as Prime Ministers of both India and Australia, Narendra Modi as well as Anthony Albanese arrived at the venue for the series decider.

The two Prime Ministers were first felicitated by BCCI before they hopped on a special chariot and paraded around the Narendra Modi Stadium applauding the crowd.

Later, they accompanied the two skippers Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith on the field and stood beside their respective teams as the national anthems were played.

Meanwhile, Smith had won the toss and elected to bat first and his openers Travis Head as well as Usman played with a cautious approach. They stitched together a 61-run opening stand and appeared to be walking away with the contest when Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the key breakthrough.

Ashwin dismissed Head on 32, and shortly afterwards Mohammed Shami also joined the party. The veteran pacer picked up two wickets, the first of which was a key breakthrough when he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne on 3.

Smith joined Khawaja and the pair of them helped Australia to 75/2 at Lunch, and after the break, they put on a show against the Indian bowlers.

For the first time in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, not a single wicket fell during the second session as Smith and Khawaja’s resilience helped the visitors put up a total of 149/2 on the scoreboard at Tea.

The third session was always going to be crucial with the hosts dominating the first session while the second, went Australia’s way.

Rohit’s side did begin the session well as Jadeja provided the all-important breakthrough getting rid of Smith at 38.

Shami then got his second wicket of the day, when he removed Handscomb on 17. Once Green joined Khawaja in the middle the two of them frustrated Indian bowlers till the end of the day’s play.

The Aussie opener got his century in the final over before stumps and thus ensuring that Australia ended the action just as they began, in cruise control.

