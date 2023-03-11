IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Indian to Score 4000 Test Runs at Home

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli achieved a massive feat during day 3 of the fourth Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, who struggled to score big in the first three matches of the series, looked in good touch in the first innings of the fourth and final Test match.

The 34-year-old completed 4000 Test runs at home with a boundary off Nathan Layon’s delivery as he also crossed the 40-run mark for the first time in the ongoing series.

Kohli became the fifth Indian to breach the 4000-run mark at home in Test cricket. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar proudly sits at the top of tally - most runs at home in Tests, followed by other legendary batters Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

Most Test Runs at Home For India

Sachin Tendulkar - 7216 runs in 94 Tests

Rahul Dravid - 5598 runs in 70 Tests

Sunil Gavaskar - 5067 runs in 65 Tests

Virender Sehwag - 4656 runs in 52 Tests

Virat Kohli - 4000 runs and counting in 50 Tests*

Kohli also hit his half-century on Saturday to return to form after struggling to score big in the first three Tests where the conditions were not ideal for the batters.

The batting maestro shared a crucial 58-run stand alongside centurion Shubman Gill to rebuild India’s innings after Cheteshwar Pujara’s departure who also hit crucial 42 runs. At the start of the innings, Lyon threatened Kohli by beating him and edging short of slip in the final over, closing a session where Gill dazzled under the bright Ahmedabad sun.

Meanwhile, Pujara also joined an elite list of players by completing 2000 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pujara, who has been a mainstay in India’s Test set-up for about a decade, enjoyed a great batting record versus Australia both at home and Down Under.

Pujara has scored 2033 runs in 24 Test matches against Australia at a sublime average of 50.82 including 5 centuries. He became the fourth Indian to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and current India head coach Rahul Dravid.

