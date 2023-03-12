IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli Ends Century Drought as India Finish Day 4 on High With 88-run Lead

Virat Kohli showcased his class once again as he ended his Test century drought with a gritty knock against Australia in the fourth and final match to put India in the driver’s seat at the stumps on Day 4. Kohli scored 186 runs - his highest score against Australia in Test cricket as India took a crucial 91 runs lead after the first innings.

Australia sent nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann to open the innings alongside Travis Head in the final hour of the last session. The two batters managed to survive the first six overs as they finish 3/0 in 6 overs.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Highlights

However, India need something special from their bowlers on the final day of the match to get the result in their favour.

Earlier, on day 4, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja resumed the Indian innings from 281/3. Jadeja played a rash shot to throw his wicket away for 28 as Kohli also looked stunned by his teammate’s shot-selection.

While Kohli joined hands with wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat who was under the scanner before the match for his under-par show with the bat in first three Tests. However, Bharat scored crucial 44 runs and shared a solid 84-run stand with Kohli to revive India’s innings.

However, Bharat became a victim of Nathan Lyon and missed his maiden international half-century. It was a bit of soft dismissal as the ball took the edge of his bat and hit the pad before Peter Handscomb took a catch at sweeper cover.

After Bharat’s departure, Axar Patel came in the middle as he once again displayed his batting prowess and scored 79 runs. He shared a massive 162-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kohli which helped India take a crucial lead.

Meanwhile, the day completely belonged to Kohli as he ended his Test century drought in a productive afternoon session to bring India on the verge of taking the lead against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli got his long-awaited hundred in 241 balls, his second slowest century after his ton against England in the 2012/13 series coming off 289 balls, showing utmost discipline, determination and patience to play a long innings and get India into a strong position.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer didn’t come out to bat on Sunday as he complained about pain in his back.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” the board said.

The tail didn’t give much support to Kohli as in the end he had to go for big shots and he eventually got dismissed by Todd Murphy for 186. His 364-ball marathon knock was laced with 15 boundaries.

Brief Scores Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs. India first innings 571 all out; 178.5 overs (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151)

