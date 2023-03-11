IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Kohli's Reaction to Shubman Gill's First Test Hundred in India is Pure Gold - WATCH

After failing to justify his selection for the Indore Test, young batter Shubman Gill hit back the scoring ways with a scintillating hundred. On Saturday, the youngster scored just the second hundred of his Test career during the fourth game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. It was also his first Test hundred on Indian soil, which came in Ahmedabad; the franchise which he represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill is now the second Indian batter to score a hundred in this series. With this feat, he also became the 4th Indian to have scored a hundred in all formats in a calendar year. Earlier this year, he had scored a couple of ODI hundreds, including a double ton, and a T20I century against New Zealand.

On a scorching day in Ahmedabad, Gill enjoyed batting on the flat deck, which was already exploited by the Aussies. After the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma in the morning session, Gill joined hands with Cheteshwar Pujara and the duo stitched a 113-run stand for the third wicket. The 23-year-old notched the triple figures with a paddle sweep towards fine leg to get a boundary.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was seated at the dugout, gave a standing ovation to the youngster, acknowledging his achievement.

At the stroke of tea, Pujara, who was well-settled for 41, was trapped in front by Todd Murphy. India reached 188 for two in their first innings at tea on day three and were trailing by 292 runs.

Barring Gill’s hundred, which was there for the taking, the second session was a bit uneventful as only 59 runs were scored with the old ball making strokeplay difficult.

The pitch is still conducive for batting and Gill hardly faced any difficulties in negotiating the Australian attack.

