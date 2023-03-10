Watch: Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction After KS Bharat Hits Usman Khawaja With Unnecessary Throw

Australia opener Usman Khawaja notched up his first Test century in India on Day 1 of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 36-year-old dominated the proceedings as Australia reached 255 for 4 at stumps.

Khawaja’s brilliant knock was a hot topic of discussion on social media. However, fans couldn’t help but notice a hilarious incident involving Khawaja, KS Bharat and Virat Kohli.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the 71st over when Khawaja ducked a bouncer by Mohammed Shami. The ball was subsequently collected by India’s wicketkeeper Bharat. Even though Khawaja was well inside the crease, Bharat decided to throw the ball towards the stumps and effect a runout.

But the ball missed the target and struck Khawaja on his legs. While the Australian opener smiled sheepishly after being hit by the ball, Virat Kohli, standing at the slips, was visibly annoyed at Bharat. Now, a clip of the whole incident has been shared on Twitter. Going by the video, Kohli was not pleased with Bharat’s behaviour. Bharat quickly went to the Australian batter and apologised for his mistake.

Interestingly, KS Bharat is the wicketkeeper-batter for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.

Usman Khawaja toiled throughout the day and anchored Australia’s innings. The Pakistan-born Khawaja stitched a valuable 61-run opening partnership with Travis Head. He then steadied the ship alongside skipper Steven Smith. Khawaja and Smith batted through the middle session, the first wicketless session of the series.,

Usman Khawaja was rewarded for his perseverance when he clipped the first ball of the final over through midwicket off Mohammad Shami to register his 14th Test hundred. Furthermore, this was Khawaja’s sixth ton since his return to the Test side last January.

At the end of Day 1, Khawaja was unbeaten on 104 alongside Cameron Green. Khawaja has certainly shown the Indian batters how to thrive on this wicket. The Ahmedabad pitch has proved to be quite different to the tracks used in the first three Tests. Indian bowlers had to work hard to maintain control and attack the stumps in order to restrict the Australian batters.

