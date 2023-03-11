IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes Fourth Indian to Score 2000 Test Runs Against Australia

Talismanic India batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of players by completing 2000 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pujara, who has been a mainstay in India’s Test set-up for about a decade, enjoyed a great batting record versus Australia both at home and Down Under.

Pujara has scored 2033 runs in 24 Test matches against Australia at a sublime average of 50.82 including 5 centuries.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Updates

He became the fourth Indian to score 2000-plus runs against Australia in the longest format. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the tally followed by VVS Laxman and the current India head coach Rahul Dravid in the elusive list.

Most Runs by an Indian Against Australia in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar - 3630 runs in 39 matches

VVS Laxman - 2434 runs in 29 matches

Rahul Dravid - 2166 runs in 33 matches

Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033 runs in 24 matches

Ricky Ponting (2555) and Michael Clarke (2049) are the two other players to score 2000-plus runs in the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Pujara shared a crucial 113-run stand for the second wicket alongside Shubman Gill on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match against Australia. Pujara scored gritty 42 runs off 121 balls which was laced with three boundaries.

Todd Murphy trapped Pujara lbw with a delivery which turned in and went past the inside edge to hit him low on pads.

While Shubman Gill scored a sublime century to lead India’s fightback in the game after Australia posted 480 in the first innings.

Also Read | IND v AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Reaches Massive Feat, Joins Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli in Elite List

Barring Gill’s hundred, which was there for the taking, the second session was a bit uneventful as only 59 runs were scored with the old ball making strokeplay difficult.

The pitch is still conducive for batting and Gill hardly faced any difficulties in negotiating the Australian attack.

Gill was struck in 70s for a long time before he upped the ante to reach the nervous 90s. He first stepped out and hit over Nathan Lyon’s head for a boundary before playing a paddle scoop over to complete his ton. He later shared a 58-run stand for the third wicket with Virat Kohli before getting dismissed for 128 by Nathan Lyon

Get the latest Cricket News here