IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs Australia 2023, Chennai

After routing India in the second ODI, Australia will take on Rohit Sharma and Co in the last game of the three-match series on Wednesday in Chennai. Skipper Steven Smith will be aiming to lead his side to victory in the series decider and sign off with a series win from the India tour.

With Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in red-hot form, Australia will be the favourites to win on Wednesday. Starc in particular will be the key player for the visitors. The lanky pacer tormented the Indian batters at Vizag. The likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will have to bring their A game against Starc if they are to compete against Australia.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the third ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be played on March 22.

Where will the third ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the third ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The third ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST on March 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between India and Australia?

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India and Australia?

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Starc

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

