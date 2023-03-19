IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable, March 19, India vs Australia 2023

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s 2nd ODI match between India and Australia: Team India could not have asked for a better start to the three-match ODI series against Australia. India, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, secured a thrilling five-wicket win in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead in Mumbai. The hosts will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum, hoping to close out the series.

The next fixture of the ODI series is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam. Team India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to the playing XI for the second ODI. KL Rahul pulled off a match-winning knock of unbeaten 75 in the first match. Rahul, regaining his form, will certainly be a plus point for India ahead of the 50-over World Cup slated to be played later this year.

Meanwhile, Australian team management is expected to make some changes in their playing XI for the penultimate ODI game. Australia batting order collapsed like a house of cards in the first match. The visitors lost their last eight wickets for the addition of just 59 runs. Big names like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be itching to step up.

Ahead of the second ODI match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Australia second ODI match.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The second ODI match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The IND vs AUS second ODI match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Line-up: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

