IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's first ODI IND vs AUS match, March 17, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 1:30 pm IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s first ODI match between India and Australia: After getting the better of Australia in Tests, Team India will now look to produce a similar performance in the ODI series, scheduled to start from Friday, March 17. The opening ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a 50-over World Cup set to be played in India later this year, the ODI series is expected to help the two bitter rivals in preparing themselves for the showpiece event. The hosts had to suffer a major injury blow ahead of the ODI series. Batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODIs against Australia due to a back injury. Team India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the opening fixture of the ODI series. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first ODI due to personal reasons.

Australia, on the other hand, will be without skipper Pat Cummins in the white-ball affair against Team India. Cummins will not participate in the ODIs following his mother’s death. In absence of Cummins, the visitors will take part in the ODIs under the captaincy of Steven Smith.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Australia first ODI match.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The first ODI match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The IND vs AUS first ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

