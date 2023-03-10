India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 2: IND Look to Break Usman Khawaja-Cameron Green Partnership Early

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 08:11 IST
Ahmedabad, India
Live Score IND vs AUS 4th Test: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 updates from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The visitors put up a solid show with the bat on the opening day of fourth and final Test courtesy of a sublime century from Usman Khawaja who is still unbeaten in the middle alongside Cameron Green who looked in imperious form against the new ball. Australia amassed 54 runs in the last nine overs of the Day as Green smacked the Indian bowlers all around the park in the last hour.
Australia opener Usman Khawaja scored a scintillating hundred on the opening day of the Ahmedabad Test. During his 251-ball stay, he scored 104 not out to notch up Australia’s first century of the ongoing tour. Australia finished day one of the fourth Test on a commanding 255/4.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Australia finished day one of fourth Test on a commanding 255/4 with Khawaja (104*) and Green (49*) in the middle. The pitch at Ahmedabad is the best suited for batting as compared to first three matches where the rank-turners made life difficult for the batters.
For Khawaja, anything fuller or on pads was met with a neat glance. There were no premeditated strokes or sweeps on offer. He rarely attacked outside the off stump, but made full use of anything coming overpitched in the afternoon session, which was also the first wicketless session of the series.
Khawaja jumped up in joy after he raised the second hundred of a low-scoring series with a boundary in the final over of the day.
“A lot of emotion in that. I have been to India two tours before this and carried the drinks for eight Test matches, so it was a long journey to finally hit a hundred in India,” Khawaja told broadcasters.
Meanwhile, India bowling coach Mhambrey termed the Motera track as a batting belter but expected that spinners will get some purchase off the track from the third day.
“Looks like a batting track. We expected that having seen the wicket yesterday, unlike other three venues that we played at,” said Mhambrey.
The former India medium pacer felt that bowlers conceded extra runs in the last 10 overs.
“First session, they batted well,” he conceded.
“Initially the runs that were leaked and second session was good for us but as the ball got old, run scoring became difficult and the last session became difficult. We conceded 56 in last 10 overs and I thought the game slightly drifted there from us. End of day, if it was 220 for 4, it would have been a good for us. Yes, we gave slightly more runs in last session.” Mhambrey opined that the wicket will remain firm even on second day.
