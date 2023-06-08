IND vs AUS Day 2, WTC 2023 Final LIVE: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

Read more

The move did pay dividends at the start as India were able to remove Usman Khawaja early however, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did rebuild the innings before they both departed by the start of the second session.

Australia were 76/3 when Mohammed Shami’s peace of a delivery rattled Labuschagne’s stumps, with Travis Head coming out to join Steve Smith as they set out to rebuild.

The Australian pair would end up smashing 251 runs together by the end of play on Day 1, putting Cummins’ side firmly in command as they reached 327/3 at Stumps and India were under the cosh.

Warner was looking like the architect-in-chief early on as he smashed 46 in 60 balls before KS Bharat’s stunning catch brought about an abrupt end to the veteran’s inning.

Smith played at his own pace while Head scored runs at will as the pair of them took the game away from India. The Australian vice-captain scored 95 in 227 balls including 14 boundaries whereas Head scored at a blistering strike rate of 93, reaching 146 in 156 balls.

None of the Indian bowlers’ economy was under 3 at the end of the play on Day 1 highlighting just how expensive the Indian attack was. Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj all got a wicket each but none of them could find a breakthrough to trouble Head and Smith.

With Australia firmly in command ahead of Day 2 on Thursday, Rohit’s side will be looking to make inroads with some early wickets while Head would eye his half-century and Smith edges closer to his century.

In the end, the move to bench Ravichandran Ashwin may have back-fired but it remains to be seen whether Jadeja can prove his worth having started ahead of the number 1 ranked Test bowler.