IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3 Live: Can Rahane, KS Bharat Lead India's Fight Back After Top-order Collapse?

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 10:41 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
IND vs AUS Day 2, WTC 2023 Final LIVE: Two days have passed and Team India are yet to come on top of the game against Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at The Oval. Though they returned with improved bowling tactics to break the Smith-Head partnership on the second day and eventually bundled out Australia for 469, they faltered with the bat and were tottering at 151 for 5 at stumps and are still 317 runs behind the Australian total.
The Indian top-order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, was back in the hut within 20 overs with none of the batters
Ravindra Jadeja certainly justified his selection with a brave 51-ball 48 after the top four batters were back in the hut. His innings was laced with 7 boundaries and a six which was eventually cut short by Nathan Lyon minutes before the stumps.
After bowling out Australia for 469, the Indian top-order failed to live up to the expectations. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill were back in the dressing within 20 overs with none of them scoring even 20 runs.
At the end of day 2, India were reeling at 151 for five in response to Australia’s first innings score of 469, trailing by 318 runs.
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval, London.
Pujara, who had the advantage of being in England well before his teammates arrived, offered no shot to a length ball from Cameron Green that cut in sharply from fourth stump.
Rahane and Jadeja tried to hang in there but the Aussie pacers were constantly asking questions. The former also had some luck going his way as he was adjudged lbw off a Cummins no-ball when he was batting on 17.
Earlier, Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total for the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets.
Resuming the day on 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174) and Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval.
Smith, who was on 95 overnight, got two freebies on the pads from Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the day and he happily put them away for consecutive boundaries to complete his seventh hundred in England and third at the venue.
India were guilty of not using the short ball tactic early enough on the opening day but Siraj went for that from the get on Thursday. Mohammed Shami too tried to mix it up with an odd bouncer but was not able to get the same zip from the surface as Siraj.
The prized wicket of Smith came out of nowhere as he dragged an innocuous ball from Shardul Thakur back onto his stumps. It was Thakur’s first ball of the day, highlighting his uncanny ability to provide a breakthrough out of the blue.