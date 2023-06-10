IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: Australia Take Commanding Lead of 296 as India Aim for Comeback

Read more

after they were able to pick up three wickets in the first two sessions, Travid Head smashed a century and he stitched together a massive 285-run partnership with Steve Smith that put Australia in a commanding position.

India were able to pick up some early wickets on Day 2 before Smith notched his ninth century against India.

Alex Carey also smashed 48 in 69 balls helping Cummins’ side to a total of 469. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up a 4-wicket haul.

Indian top order failed to rise to the occasion with a daunting total in front of them as Rohit and Co. slumped to 71/4 before Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.

Jadeja smashed 48 runs while Rahane also played a counter-attacking knock to keep India alive in the contest.

Ajinkya then stitched together a crucial 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket which helped Rohit’s side avoid the follow-on. Thakur smashed a fifty while Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century on his comeback when Green pulled off a sensational catch to end the 35-year-old stay at the crease.

Aussie skipper Cummins led from the front and snared 3 wickets as they restricted India to 296 on Day 3.

Having a massive lead in the bag, the Australian team set out to further flex their muscles as India were able to pick up four wickets but they still need six wickets in the last two days of the WTC final, knowing that they might need to pull off a record chase to salvage the summit clash.

The first hour on Day 4 will be crucial as Rohit’s side will be gunning for early wickets while Labuschagne and Green will look to add more runs on the board.