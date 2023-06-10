IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: Australia Take Commanding Lead of 296 as India Aim for Comeback

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:29 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Team India find themselves in a spot of bother during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as Pat Cummins’ side have opened up a massive lead of 296 runs at Stumps on Day 3.
Ahead of Day 4’s action, India trail Australia by 296 runs as Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green helped Cummins’ side to reach 123/4 on Friday. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had earlier managed to score 296 runs in reply to Australia’s daunting total of 469 from their first innings.
Having won the toss, Rohit chose to bowl first given the overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval on Day 1, but Read More
After restricting India to a score of 296, Australia resumed their inning and extended their lead over Rohit Sharma’s side to 296 by Stumps on Day 3. Cameron Green was batting at 7 off 27, while Marnus Labuschagne was batting at 41 off 118 balls. The Australian pair will resume from 123/4 on Day 4.
Australia had India in a spot of bother after Day 2 as India managed to score 151/5 at Stumps after suffering a top-order collapse. Ravindra Jadeja scored 48 before Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat began play on Day 3, while Bharat departed early, Rahane kept India going and together with Shardul Thakur he stitched together a partnership of 109 runs. Rahane’s inning ended at 89 courtesy of a brilliant catch from Cameron Green, while Shardul’ fifty helped Rohit Sharma’s men reach 296 before getting all out.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Test Championship (WTC) final Day 4 between India and Australia. Pat Cummins’ side have a massive 296-run lead ahead of Day 4, the first hour will be crucial as India will aim to snare some early wickets, stay tuned to this space as we build-up to the live action which will begin from 3 PM IST.
India were able to pick up some early wickets on Day 2 before Smith notched his ninth century against India.
Alex Carey also smashed 48 in 69 balls helping Cummins’ side to a total of 469. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up a 4-wicket haul.
Indian top order failed to rise to the occasion with a daunting total in front of them as Rohit and Co. slumped to 71/4 before Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.
Jadeja smashed 48 runs while Rahane also played a counter-attacking knock to keep India alive in the contest.
Ajinkya then stitched together a crucial 109-run stand with Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket which helped Rohit’s side avoid the follow-on. Thakur smashed a fifty while Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century on his comeback when Green pulled off a sensational catch to end the 35-year-old stay at the crease.
Aussie skipper Cummins led from the front and snared 3 wickets as they restricted India to 296 on Day 3.
Having a massive lead in the bag, the Australian team set out to further flex their muscles as India were able to pick up four wickets but they still need six wickets in the last two days of the WTC final, knowing that they might need to pull off a record chase to salvage the summit clash.
The first hour on Day 4 will be crucial as Rohit’s side will be gunning for early wickets while Labuschagne and Green will look to add more runs on the board.