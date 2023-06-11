IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane Lead Charge as India Need 280 Runs to Win

Read more

Indian began strongly.

Shubman Gill’s controversial catch marred the action before Rohit smashed 43 in 60 balls giving his side the impetus they needed to pull off the chase. Kohli is batting at 44 off 60 balls alongside Rahane (20 in 59 balls) as the Indian duo will look to start brightly on Day 5.

The first hour will be key once again, Australian bowlers need 7 wickets to win the match and they will look to come out all guns blazing looking to win the WTC final 2023 although Virat and Rahane will be leading India’s charge.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and invited Australia to bat first as they smashed 469 runs in their first innings, riding on centuries from Travis Head as well as Steve Smith.

The Aussie duo’s 285-run stand ensured that Cummins’ side was always one step ahead of Rohit and Co.

India could only muster up 296 runs in reply, with Rahane the top scorer at 89. Shardul Thakur also smashed a fifty to stitch together a 109-run partnership which helped India avoid the dreaded follow-on.

Australia subsequently came out to bat for their second innings and they managed to put up a challenging total of 270/8 before deciding to declare, giving India a daunting total of 444 to chase.

Shubman Gill added 18 runs, and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 27 before Kohli and Rahane rode out the storm on Day 4. The final day of the WTC final 2023 will see Virat and Ajinkya square off against the Australian attack needing 280 runs to win the first ICC title for India since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni’s tutelage.