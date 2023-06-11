'We Will Try to Play a Bit Differently': Rohit Sharma on India's Approach For 2023 ODI WC After Loss in WTC Final

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has responded to the critics who claimed the lapse of concentration reason behind the batters’ performance in the World Test Championship Final. Team India batters looked a bit unprepared for the one-off Test and struggled to get going against the quality Australia bowling attack at the Oval.

The Asian Giants lost seven wickets in the first session on Day 5 and lost the summit clash by 209 runs.

Rohit responded to the critics and suggested that India want to play with a different - aggressive approach in all three departments - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

“The question has been raised regarding the lapse of concentration. This is not a lapse of concentration. We have shared the message to the boys that go and hit the ball. We don’t want to play under pressure whether it’s Test cricket, ODIs or T20Is," Rohit said in the press conference after WTC Final.

The Indian skipper also pointed out that they tried to play with positive intent in the massive chase as he and Shubman Gill took on the Australian bowlers at the start.

“You must have realised that the way I and Shubman Gill started in the second innings, our plan was to play aggressive cricket and put pressure back on Australia which was the reason we are about 60 in the first 10 overs. When you play with such a mindset there are chances you will get out but then the comments regarding lapse of concentration come across," he added.

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5 Highlights

While Rohit also asserted that India will play with the same aggressive approach in the ODI World Cup later this year in the quest to try something different to get their hands on the ICC trophy.

“This is not a lapse of concentration and it’s just we want to play differently, honestly, we have played several ICC tournaments in recent times but we failed to win. In the upcoming ODI World Cup, we will try to play a bit differently, different as in to give freedom to the players. It’s not we have to point out we have to win some particular matches, we planned the last 8-9 years with the same approach. So now we have to think and plan with a different approach so our message and focus will be that only," he added.