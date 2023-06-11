'More Camera Angles Would've Been Used, We've 10 Different Angles in IPL': Rohit Questions Umpiring in WTC Final

Team India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment on Shubman Gill’s controversial dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final which shifted the momentum in Australia’s way. Rohit and Shubman were off to a brisk start in the 444-run chase to put some pressure back on Australia. While t was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner. The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and check a few angles before giving it out. The umpire’s decision stirred controversy on social media as several fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell.

Skipper Rohit was not impressed with the umpire’s call and was seen shouting with disappointment after it was displayed on the screen.

While after the defeat, Rohit was asked about the dismissal in the press conference and he once again expressed his disappointment but this time in words.

“I felt disappointed. The umpire saw it 3-4 times and made his decision. It’s not about out or not out, it’s about having proper information about anything not only catch, it can be about anything. I was a little disappointed that the decision was taken quite quickly when a catch like that was taken. It was the final and important stage of the match too. More camera angles would have been shown, there were just two angles," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit also questioned why more technologies were not used by the umpires as he didn’t check many angles before taking the decision.

“We have more angles in IPL. We’ve 10 different angles in the IPL, I don’t know why in a world event like this there was no ultra motion or any kind of zoom image shown that is why I was a little disappointed," the Indian skipper added.