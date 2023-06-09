IND vs AUS: Shardul Thakur Gets Hit on Forearm Twice on back-to-back Balls by Pat Cummins

The final of World Test Championship Final witnessed an unexpected battle as Australia captain Pat Cummins put up a tough challenge against India’s Shardul Thakur early on Day 3 at the Oval. Australia put India on the backfoot in the first over of the day as Scott Boland got the better of KS Bharat on the second ball. The Indian wicketkeeper batter failed to get his bat on the ball while going for a defensive push and got castled. After Bharat’s departure, Shardul Thakur came out to bat at number 8 in a tricky situation.

Cummins tested Shardul with his disciplined line and length. The Australian skipper didn’t shy away to land some blows as he hit a couple of balls to Shardul.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Score And Updates

Cummins banged it short and got the ideal bounce from the surface and hit Shardul’s forearm on back-to-back deliveries. The Indian all-rounder was treated by the physio after both blows but he didn’t back down from the challenger and fought hard in the all-important clash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Earlier, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final after Day 2’s play India at The Oval. On Thursday, they posted 469 in first innings, thanks to Travis Head’s 163 and Steve Smith’s 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey’s cameo of 48.

ALSO READ | ‘This is Not Knowing Where Your Off-stump Is’: Ravi Shastri Lashes Out at Pujara for ‘Leaving it Poorly’

The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths. A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one.