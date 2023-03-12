Raises Bat, Kisses the Ring: Kohli's Silent Yet Joyful Celebration as he Gets a Test Ton After 3 Years - WATCH

‘600kg Gorilla off his back,’ said Ravi Shastri on air after Virat Kohli notched up his 28th Test hundred on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The former Indian captain ended the drought of tons in the longest format of the game with a single off Nathan Lyon’s delivery on the fourth day of the final Test against Australia. Shastri was the head coach of the Indian cricket team when Virat Kohli scored his 27th century in Test cricket, against Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, it took him 41 innings to bring up the 28th.

How Virat reached the much-awaited milestone?

Virat walked out to bat on 88 after the lunch break on day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test. Once he was on, the spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium were on the edge of their seats as they gathered in large numbers just to see a Virat Kohli hundred. Nathan Lyon bowled a fuller delivery and Kohli clipped it towards deep square leg and took a single. 100 runs against his name and the crowd were ecstatic.

The silent celebration

Kohli’s celebration, which is usually full of energy and includes some fist pumps in the air, was totally different this time. He was calmer than ever, removed his helmet and kissed the ring he wears on his chain while batting. He raised his bat and on other hand, his teammates gave him a standing ovation as the moment was so special. The wait was finally over and a Test century was at Kohli’s disposal.

Another century, another record

With his 28th Test ton, Virat Kohli set another batting record for India in the longest format of the game. It was his 8th hundred against Australia which helped him equalled the long-standing record of Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli stands third on the list of most Test Hundreds against Australia with 8 triple figures in 24 matches.

Gavaskar had achieved this feat in 20 games while master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar stands atop with 11 tons in 39 games.

