CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » IND vs AUS: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes First Batter to Score a Hundred in WTC Final History
2-MIN READ

IND vs AUS: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes First Batter to Score a Hundred in WTC Final History

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 21:29 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Travis Head smashes a century against India in the WTC Final at The Oval

Travis Head smashes a century against India in the WTC Final at The Oval

Australia batter Travis Head notched up the triple figures against India in the third session of the opening day of the marquee clash at The Oval

Travis Head on Wednesday scripted history, becoming the first-ever batter to score a century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final history. He notched up triple figures against India in the third session of the opening day of the WTC Final 2023 at The Oval.

Carrying his red-hot form, Head played in his signature style and took the attack to the Indian pacers. He walked out to bat after Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne, who was cleaned up by Mohammad Shami at the beginning of the second session. He joined Smith in the middle and hit a flurry of boundaries against the Indian pacers to put the pressure back on the Rohit Sharma-led side.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

LIVE: IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023

Head was quick to flick anything directed towards his pads and was equally sharp with the cut shots. He brought up his 14th Test fifty with a crisp backfoot punch off Shardul Thakur. He featured in an unbeaten 94-run stand with Smith, powering Australia to 170 for 3 at the tea break.

The Aussie batter continued punishing the Indian bowlers in the third session, taking his partnership with Smith beyond the 100-run mark.

The batting conditions at The Oval eased as the sun burst through the clouds and Head cashed in against some wayward deliveries from an attack without Ravichandran Ashwin. By the time India tested Head with the short balls, he was well set and a pulled single off Shami to reach his sixth Test hundred in just 106 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter also hailed Head for playing a phenomenal knock to begin the quest to clinch the prestigious mace.

Here are some of the reactions:

Australia were 233-3, with Head having added an unbroken 157 for the fourth wicket with star batsman Steve Smith, happy to play second fiddle on 53 not out.

(With Agency Inputs)

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Australia
  2. steve smith
  3. Travis Head
  4. WTC Final 2023
first published:June 07, 2023, 21:04 IST
last updated:June 07, 2023, 21:29 IST