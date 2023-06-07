IND vs AUS: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes First Batter to Score a Hundred in WTC Final History

Travis Head on Wednesday scripted history, becoming the first-ever batter to score a century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final history. He notched up triple figures against India in the third session of the opening day of the WTC Final 2023 at The Oval.

Carrying his red-hot form, Head played in his signature style and took the attack to the Indian pacers. He walked out to bat after Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne, who was cleaned up by Mohammad Shami at the beginning of the second session. He joined Smith in the middle and hit a flurry of boundaries against the Indian pacers to put the pressure back on the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Head was quick to flick anything directed towards his pads and was equally sharp with the cut shots. He brought up his 14th Test fifty with a crisp backfoot punch off Shardul Thakur. He featured in an unbeaten 94-run stand with Smith, powering Australia to 170 for 3 at the tea break.

The Aussie batter continued punishing the Indian bowlers in the third session, taking his partnership with Smith beyond the 100-run mark.

The batting conditions at The Oval eased as the sun burst through the clouds and Head cashed in against some wayward deliveries from an attack without Ravichandran Ashwin. By the time India tested Head with the short balls, he was well set and a pulled single off Shami to reach his sixth Test hundred in just 106 balls, including 13 fours and a six.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter also hailed Head for playing a phenomenal knock to begin the quest to clinch the prestigious mace.

Here are some of the reactions:

The first centurion in World Test Championship Final history Take a bow, Travis Head Follow the #WTC23 Final https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/PFyd7UzcZX — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023

First Test ton away from home and what a time to do it! Well played Travis Head #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/m5ClkOFD4Y— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 7, 2023

Travis Head’s purple patch continues!A stunning 106-ball century #WTCFinal — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 7, 2023

500+ runs loading with Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green century. pic.twitter.com/CpjyPVz0O5— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 7, 2023

An attacking approach from the start. A century for Travis Head #OneFamily #WTC23 #AUSvIND— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 7, 2023

Travis Head, take a bow! His 6th Test hundred, 1st away, 1st against India. Entered at 76/3, countered with flair, and never looked back. The inaugural centurion in #WTCFinal history, what a moment! A fantastic, aggressive, and composed innings amidst final pressure. #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/w2RkHoMgkD— Nazmul Chowdhury (@itsnazc) June 7, 2023

Australia were 233-3, with Head having added an unbroken 157 for the fourth wicket with star batsman Steve Smith, happy to play second fiddle on 53 not out.

