CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia Set India Record 444 to Win Title
1-MIN READ

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia Set India Record 444 to Win Title

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 19:00 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Alex Carey was the top score in the second innings. (AP Photo)

Alex Carey was the top score in the second innings. (AP Photo)

Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 with Alex Carey hitting an unbeaten 66

Australia have set India a record 444 runs to win the final if the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval with little over four sessions remaining in the contest. The first time finalists declared their second innings at 270/8 after the dismissal of captain Pat Cummins with Alex Caret remaining unbeaten on 66.

Having stretched their lead to 374 runs at the lunch break, Australia batted for 14.3 overs in the second session and upped the scoring rate to add 69 runs to their total before declaring.

Carey, who missed out on a fifty by two runs in the first innings, got to the milestone on the fourth day’s play helping extend Australia’s domination as they took another step towards potentially winning their first ever WTC title.

India will have to break the record for the highest run chase in Test history if they want to lift the mace but on this pitch which has progressively become challenging for the batters thanks to variable bounce it will take an extraordinary effort to do so.

For the record, West Indies hold the current record for the highest run-chase in Test history having chased down 418 against Australia in 2003.

Carey struck eight fours during his innings and added 93 run for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Starc who played a good hand, scoring 41 off 57 with the help of seven fours.

The pair added to India’s frustration as they were hoping to wrap up the Australian innings to limit the lead to manageable level.

The partnership was finally broken when Mohammed Shami drew an edge from Starc and Virat Kohli at first slip took a good catch.

Shami then took his second wicket 10 runs later when Cummins holed out to Axar Patel (substitute) at covers on five and with that, declared the innings.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/58 from 23 overs that included the scalps of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alex Carey
  2. Australia cricket team
  3. India cricket team
  4. World Test Championship Final 2023
  5. WTC Final
first published:June 10, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated:June 10, 2023, 19:00 IST