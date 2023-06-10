'Australia Clearly Played With the Ball': Former Pakistan Batter Alleges Ball-Tampering During WTC Final 2023

Australia have dominated India on all three days of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) as Pat Cummins’s side opened up a 296-run lead over Rohit Sharma’s side ahead of Day 4. However, former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has made starting allegations of ‘ball tampering’ against Australia.

Batting first, Australia smashed 469 runs in their first innings before restricting India to a total of 296 runs. As Cummins’ side dominated India during the first two days, Ali, the Pakistan stalwart has claimed that Australia ‘made the ball’ which in turn led to India’s batting collapse as Rohit and Co were reduced to 71/4.

The 52-year-old, former Pakistan batter has claimed that nobody including the commentators and Indian players noticed the tactics of the Australian players.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: Australia Take Commanding Lead of 296 as India Aim for Comeback

“Firstly, I would clap for those watching the match from commentary box, and the umpires? Australia clearly played with the ball and no one is talking about it. No batter is wondering ‘What is happening?’ The biggest example is batters getting bowled while leaving the ball. Let me give you the evidence too," said Ali on his YouTube channel.

“Until the 54th over when Shami was bowling, the shine was on the outside and the ball moved back into Steve Smith. This is not called reverse-swing. Reverse swing is when the shine is on the inside and the ball comes back in," he added.

Pointing out the dismissals of the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, Ali put forward his claim.

ALSO READ| ‘Didn’t Have Too Much Rest When Siraj..’: Marnus Labuschagne Explains Why he Dozed Off During WTC Final 2023

“The ball on which Virat Kohli got out… look at the shine. Mitchell Starc had the ball in his hand with the shiny end pointing outside but the ball was moving the other way. Jadeja was hitting the ball on the on-side and the ball was flying over point. Have the umpires gone blind? God knows who all are sitting there who can’t see such a simple thing," the Pakistan batsman argued.

Australia finished Day 3 with a score of 123/4 and will look to further flex their muscles as Marnus Labuschagne was nearing his fifty ahead of Day 4.