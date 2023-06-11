CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fans Call Cameron Green a 'Cheater' After Shubman Gill Catch Controversy in WTC Final vs Australia

Shubman Gill's catch taken by Cameron Green caused a massive stir on social media with the Australian all-rounder being taunted with 'cheater' comments amid WTC final 2023

The controversial dismissal of Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia became the biggest talking point ahead of the play’s resumption on Day 5. With India still needing 280 runs to win, Gill’s dismissal on Saturday after Cameron Green completed his catch at first slip has enraged Indian fans.

Green himself broke his silence and said that he felt the dismissal was justified, however, fans brutally trolled the Australian all-rounder and posted many vile comments on pictures of the young cricketer.

The dismissal of Gill in India’s second inning during the 8th over on Scott Bolland’s delivery divided the cricketing fraternity, with many legends slamming third umpire Richard Kettleborough for a dubious call on Green’s catch as the ball appeared to be in contact with the grass.

Gill himself reacted to the controversial call by posting a tweet after Stumps on Day 4 with India at 164/3.

Green however was on the receiving end of plenty of hatred as the Australian youngster was dubbed a ‘cheater’.

In the last picture shared by Green on Instagram a week before the WTC final, Green can be seen posing along with his pet dog however, the comments section was filled with unjustified hatred from fans.

One user remarked, “that was a foul play #thatwasnotacatch." Another user wrote, “Cheating can only make you guys win." Another fan commented, “You know that gill was not out."

Cameron Green (Instagram)

One comment read, “Your girl will cheat on you just like you cheated today."

In real-time the on-field umpires couldn’t judge the dismissal and thus they went upstairs and the TV umpire Kettleborough deemed the catch to be fair. Gill was visibly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion.

India were given a daunting total of 444 to chase to win the WTC final 2023 by Australia as Pat Cummins’ side declared their second inning at 270/8.

