'Where is Hardik Pandya?' Asks Naseer Hussain; Ricky Ponting Recalls What All-rounder Had Said

India looked desperate on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final as Australia reached 327/3 at stumps on Wednesday.

Even though Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked up a wicket each, Umesh Yadav looked slower than usual with many raising the question of injury.

Rohit Sharma decided to opt to go for four seamers and only one seamer, in Ravindra Jadeja, leaving World no.1 bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out to carry drinks for the playing XI.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on commentary though asked where is Hardik Pandya.

“At the toss this morning, it was so apparent that India were not sure about their side and Australia were crystal clear and Cameron Green has a lot to do with that. He just balances the side away from home in England. He is the sort of cricketer that India would have loved to have. Of course, Shardul Thakur is a seam-bowling all-rounder of kinds. In India, you’ve got Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar Patel. They are complete all-rounders in Indian conditions but what about a seam-bowling all-rounder when you go overseas? Where is Hardik Pandya?" Hussain asked on commentary during the final session’s play.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting later answered that Hardik Pandya had sai it would be unfair on the rest of the Indian players, when about making himself available for the one-off WTC final.

“That’s the one line that was mentioned in commentary earlier today. He (Hardik) made it clear that he feels his body won’t get through the rigours of Test cricket. He was thrown up in a game like this what do you think about playing in a game like this, just a one-off Test just to help the balance of the side? And his reply apparently was that he didn’t feel it was fair on everyone else who have been through this journey in the last couple of years leading into this game," Ponting said.

In fact, Hardik had said exactly that.

“No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven’t done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of 1 per cent. So me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well,” Hardik had said ahead of the ODIs against Australia back in March.

“If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don’t feel that I have earned my spot,” he had said.