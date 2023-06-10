IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4? Check London Weather Update

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is currently developing into a nail-biting affair as Pat Cummins’ side hold a massive 296-run lead, having lost four wickets in their second inning, the Aussies managed to score 123/4 at Stumps on Day 3.

That being said, the rain gods could have a say in the proceedings on the last two days after three days of uninterrupted action. The first days of the WTC final 2023 went by smoothly without any rain interruptions.

However, according to the weather forecast on Day 4 and Day 5, there could be some thunderstorms and rain in London, as India and Australia fight it out for the ICC trophy.

As per Accuweather, there are 55 percent chances of rain on Day 4, Saturday, and rain may well play spoilsport during the WTC final at the Oval. For the past couple of days, the weather in London has been sunny but was a thunderstorm prediction on Day 4.

Given that Day 4 and Day 5 coincide with the weekend, the stands are expected to be packed to the brim however, there might be some bad news for those travelling fans as rain may yet prove to be a spoilsport.

There is however a reserve day in place for the World Test Championship final 2023 on June 12, although play will only be pushed to Monday if the stipulated 30 overs, or the six overs of play cannot be completed on the last two days of the WTC final.

In case rain ends up disrupting the game altogether and a result cannot be achieved on the reserve day as well, then both India and Australia will share the ICC WTC title.

While Australia had finished at the top of the points table of the WTC 2021-23 cycle, according to ICC’s rules the two finalists will be declared joint-winners.