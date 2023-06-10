IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill Sends Twitter Into Meltdown as he Reacts After His Controversial Dismissal

The ICC World Test Championship final continues to be an absorbing affair even though Australia seem to be a little ahead of India at the moment. The first time finalists have set India a mammoth target of 444 to win and India, after having made a positive start, lost two quick wickets before the pair of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped repair the damage with an unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket.

India have so far lost three wickets during their chase and ended the fourth day’s play with 164 runs and need 280 more to win on Sunday. However, the dismissal of Shubman Gill has created a storm on social media with several users questioning whether Cameron Green had indeed taken a clean catch while fielding at the gully.

An edge flew to the left of Green who stretched his left hand for a one-handed diving catch. It wasn’t clear to the naked eye if the ball grazed the turf or not and the on-field umpire referred the decision to his TV counterpart.

After watching from a few angles, the third umpire reckoned it was a valid catch but Gill wasn’t impressed and neither was India captain Rohit Sharma.

The dismissal ended a solid partnership of 41 runs that had given India momentum in the challenging chase.

Soon after the day’s play ended, Gill let his frustrations known by sharing a pixelated screengrab of Green’s attempt that suggests the ball had touched the grass.

Through three emojis - two of magnifying glasses suggesting a closer look and one that showed frustration, the rising batting star conveyed what he felt about the decision.

Gill’s exit was a jolt to India’s hopes considering the form he has been of late but Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara continued the good work with the pair adding 51 runs for the second wicket before departing in quick succession.

At the close of play Kohli was unbeaten on 44 while Rahane had made 20.