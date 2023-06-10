'Cheating, Not Out' Trend on Twitter After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

An unwanted controversy stirred up on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia, at Oval, London. It was at the brink of Tea when Cameron Green took a sharp catch of talented India youngster Shubman Gill which turned out to be a controversial one. Scott Boland once again managed to get the better of the 23-year-old opener. It was an inswinger which left Gill clueless as he edged it behind the stump where Green dived to his left to grab the catch.

The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who took his time and check different angles before giving it out. Several Indian fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell, however, the umpire stated that his fingers were underneath the ball.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: DAY 4

The Indian cricket team fans started slamming the umpire’s decision on Twitter as cheating and not out started trending in no time.

Cheating is in Australian cricket team DNA. pic.twitter.com/fqXsPxulBQ— SAVAGE (@Freakvillliers) June 10, 2023

Aussies are only good at one thingThat’s CHEATING, no way Cameron Green has an invisible finger that was underneath pic.twitter.com/zFPBKOYZfO — Indian (@ShivamOswal) June 10, 2023

Unlucky Shubman GillIt should’ve been Not Out…#WTC23Final cheating pic.twitter.com/rpWj8h0COl— Neha Sharma (@Nehaa_1) June 10, 2023

Shubman Gill was not out3rd umpire won’t see heaven. pic.twitter.com/QF0Ipt3fB2— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 10, 2023

Tried looking for a clearer grab than this one. The surface of the ball that the palm and fingers cover while the hand turns is not at all convincing.Whatever happened to the good old benefit of doubt! pic.twitter.com/X0gvE0dUIF — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia set India a record 444-run target on a tricky pitch after Alex Carey propped up their second innings total to 270 for eight before declaring midway into the afternoon session.

India kept things tight in the morning but Carey (66 not off 105) and Mitchell Starc (51 off 47) showed aggressive intent to share a 93-run stand-off 120 balls for the seventh wicket.

However, the Asian Giants started strong in the chase as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill counter-attacked the Australian bowlers with boundaries at regular intervals. Skipper Rohit Sharma (22 batting) and Shubman Gill (18) looked comfortable against Cummins and Scott Boland.