IND vs AUS WTC Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch Live Action at The Oval, Pictures Go Viral

As Team India took on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the players’ wives were among the attendees at The Oval on Wednesday. Virat Kohli’s better half Anushka Sharma was spotted catching the live action at the venue. The Bollywood actress, who was seen donning a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt, was accompanied by Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The photos of Anushka and Ritika watching the game together went viral on social media right after the commencement of the play at the oval.

Have a look:

Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in the stands at the Oval. pic.twitter.com/COuBpvkI3r— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 7, 2023

Indian took off well after opting to bowl first under overcast conditions. Australia were reduced to 73/3 after the lunch break but then Travis Head teamed up with Steve Smith and the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers with a 200-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

In the third session, Head notched up his sixth Test hundred, becoming the first batter ever to score a ton in WTC Final history. Batting on 99, he took a quick single off Shami to reach the feat off just 106 balls, with the help of 13 boundaries and a six.

Head played in his signature style and took the attack to the Indian pacers after Australia found themselves under pressure soon after the lunch break with the fall of Marnus Labuschagne (26 off 62).

Mohammed Shami, who was not his absolute best in the morning session, bowled a beauty for his first ball post-lunch to disturb Labuschagne’s off-stump. The full ball jagged back in from the fourth stump to clip the off stump.

Umesh Yadav was brought towards the end of the session but was not able to get the breakthrough. Australia managed to get 97 runs from 28 overs in the session. Earlier, Siraj breathed fire in his opening spell before Thakur got rid of a well-set David Warner to reduce Australia to 73 for two at lunch.

