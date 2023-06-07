CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » IND vs AUS WTC Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch Live Action at The Oval, Pictures Go Viral
2-MIN READ

IND vs AUS WTC Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Catch Live Action at The Oval, Pictures Go Viral

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 21:58 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Virat Kohli's wife Anuhska and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh spotted at The Oval

Virat Kohli's wife Anuhska and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh spotted at The Oval

The photos of Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh watching the game together went viral on social media right after the commencement of the play at the oval

As Team India took on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the players’ wives were among the attendees at The Oval on Wednesday. Virat Kohli’s better half Anushka Sharma was spotted catching the live action at the venue. The Bollywood actress, who was seen donning a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt, was accompanied by Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

LIVE: IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023

The photos of Anushka and Ritika watching the game together went viral on social media right after the commencement of the play at the oval.

Have a look:

Indian took off well after opting to bowl first under overcast conditions. Australia were reduced to 73/3 after the lunch break but then Travis Head teamed up with Steve Smith and the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers with a 200-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

In the third session, Head notched up his sixth Test hundred, becoming the first batter ever to score a ton in WTC Final history. Batting on 99, he took a quick single off Shami to reach the feat off just 106 balls, with the help of 13 boundaries and a six.

Head played in his signature style and took the attack to the Indian pacers after Australia found themselves under pressure soon after the lunch break with the fall of Marnus Labuschagne (26 off 62).

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes First Batter to Score a Hundred in WTC Final History

Mohammed Shami, who was not his absolute best in the morning session, bowled a beauty for his first ball post-lunch to disturb Labuschagne’s off-stump. The full ball jagged back in from the fourth stump to clip the off stump.

Umesh Yadav was brought towards the end of the session but was not able to get the breakthrough. Australia managed to get 97 runs from 28 overs in the session. Earlier, Siraj breathed fire in his opening spell before Thakur got rid of a well-set David Warner to reduce Australia to 73 for two at lunch.

(With PTI Inputs)

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anushka Sharma
  2. Ritika Sajdeh
  3. Virat Kohli
  4. rohit sharma
  5. WTC Final 2023
  6. Off The Field
first published:June 07, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated:June 07, 2023, 21:58 IST