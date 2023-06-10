IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australian Players Booed Having Left Prematurely, Siraj Forces Their Return | WATCH

Australia were in a dominant position at the end of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final. The Aussies are ahead by 296 runs and still have six wickets in the bank. Despite their clinical performance, Pat Cummins and Co faced an embarrassing moment on Friday.

During the 68th over of India’s first innings, no. 11 batter Mohammed Siraj was adjudged leg-before wicket off the bowling of Cameron Green. Umpire Chris Gaffaney raised the finger straightaway as it did look plumb in real-time. Consequently, Australian players started to leave the field and walk towards the dressing room. However, Siraj opted for a DRS review almost immediately. The review showed a thick inside edge off Siraj’s bat before the ball hit his pads.

This led to the umpire changing his decision. Australian players, many of them had reached the boundary line, were stunned with the result of the review.

There were a sizeable number of Indian fans in the crowd. So, all the passionate fans booed the Australian team for their complacency. Now one Twitter user has shared the amusing video of the incident.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: Australia Take Commanding Lead of 296 as India Aim for Comeback

Meanwhile, India had the worst possible start on Day 3 as they lost their wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat in the first over of the day itself. But veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur steadied the ship and stitched together a brilliant 109-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Rahane rolled back the years as he displayed immense mental fortitude and grit. Rahane masterfully completed the twin tasks of scoring runs and guiding Thakur.

The 35-year-old was eventually dismissed for 89, caught in the gully by Cameron Green off Pat Cummins. The valiant fightback by Rahane and Thakur ensured that India finished at 296 and remained in the game. Although Indian managed to avoid a follow-on, they are still way behind Australia.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Hope And Despair Share Passages of Day Three at the Oval

In Australia’s second innings, the Indian bowlers showed better control with the ball that they did in the first innings. Siraj in particular was quite impressive and dismissed the dangerous David Warner in the fourth over. Australia were reeling at 24 for 2 after the departure of Usman Khawaja. But Steven Smith again took the game away from India with his breezy knock of 34 off 47 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping that his bowlers can quickly take the six remaining Australian wickets on Day 4.