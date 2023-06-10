IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 4: Alex Carey Frustrates Indian Bowlers as Australia Stretch Lead to 374 Runs at Lunch

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc added more frustration for the Indian team with a gritty stand to strengthen Australia’s position at Lunch on Day 4 in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval, London. Resuming on the overnight score of 123/4, Australia added 78 runs to their account as they stretched their lead over India to 374 runs.

At Lunch, Australia were 201/6 with Carey (41*) and Starc (11*) in the middle sharing an unbeaten 34-run stand for the sixth wicket.

IND vs AUS, World Test Championship Live: DAY 4

Earlier, India started the day on a high as Umesh Yadav got the better of ICC number 1 ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne for 41. It was the third over of the day and Umesh got a bit of swing when he pitched the ball outside off stump as Labuschagne edged the ball behind the stumps where Cheteshwar Pujara claimed a sharp catch at slip.

Meanwhile, Green and Carey displayed grit and resilience during their -run stand for the fifth wicket to make things more difficult for India. Unlike the first innings, Rohit Sharma backed Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the majority of overs on Day 4 and the left-arm spinner did get some turn from the surface. Jadeja exploited the cracks and caused trouble for both batters and eventually, he got the better of Green.

The southpaw pitched it outside the leg stump and the ball spun and hit Green pads before hitting the stumps. The Australian all-rounder scored 25 runs. Jadeja has claimed three wickets in the second innings thus far, Umesh Yadav took two, while Mohammed Siraj has one in his kitty.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023 Without Either India, Pakistan a Lose-Lose Situation

Meanwhile, India missed Ravichandran Ashwin a bit on Day 4 as Carey managed to tackle Jadeja. The Australia wicketkeeper batter trained hard with bowling coach Daniel Vettori ahead of the day’s plan to negate Jadeja’s threat and he did well at the Lunch.

The southpaw has scored 5 boundaries thus far in 61 balls, While he need some support from Starc and other tailenders to take the game away from India’s reach.