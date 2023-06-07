IND vs AUS WTC FInal Mohammed Siraj picks up first wicket removes usman khawaja for a duck - watch

Team India found early success on Wednesday morning as they took the field against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval. Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first under a cloudy sky. India’s frontline fast bowlers – Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj – opened the attack and the latter managed to provide an early breakthrough, getting the better of Australia opener Usman Khawaja.

Siraj began with a maiden and returned to pick up the first wicket in his second over. He bowled a 144kph nip-backer and Khawaja nicked it straight to wicketkeeper KS Bharat. The Aussie opener wasn’t sure if edged and after a quick chat with his partner, David Warner, he decided not to review it.

Khawaja, who entered the final as the second-highest scorer of the WTC 2021-23 cycle, walked back with a 10-ball duck. On the other hand, Siraj became the first bowler to pick up a wicket in the marquee clash in London.

Mohammad Siraj gets the opening for India!

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first at The Oval. Captain Rohit Sharma revealed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin as the lone spinner in the side. The team named four fast bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur.

Ajinkya Rahane also returned to the Test team after last playing in the format in January 2022, with KS Bharat being the wicketkeeper-batter.

“The conditions and also the weather being overcast (led to bowling first). The pitch won’t change too much,” said Rohit.

“He (Ashwin) has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he’s played 80-odd Tests,” he added.

Cummins said he would have bowled first as well and confirmed pacer Scott Boland is playing his first Test in England, with Josh Hazlewood out due to a side strain.

The winners of the 2023 WTC Final will take home a purse of 1.6 million dollars while the runners-up will get 800,000 dollars.