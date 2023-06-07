'Ashwin Would’ve Done Well in These Conditions': Experts Surprised as India Drop Off-spinner in WTC Final

The exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia has become one of the biggest talking points. After winning the toss at The Oval, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that India have picked Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin as the lone spinner in the line-up which possesses four seamers. The Indian skipper said dropping Ashwin wasn’t an easy decision but it was something that was required for the team.

The fans have already come up with their reactions on social media while the experts are also talking about Ashwin’s non-selection. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said he was surprised after not finding the ace-off spinner in India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship final.

“I’m a little surprised that Ashwin hasn’t been picked considering the number of left-handers in the opposition. So, I hope it’s a move that is completely dictated by the pitch and I hope there is movement for the season bowlers, not just for the first day, but day two and three. Then it becomes a pretty good selection,” Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further underlined that Ashwin has changed a lot since he featured in the previous WTC Final in which India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets. Manjrekar added that the current version of the off-spinner would’ve performed well in these conditions.

“Ashwin for many reasons would have been a good selection plus adds a bit of batting depth as well. And that Ashwin that we saw against New Zealand in that World Test Championship final and the one we see today, there is a marked change in the way he bowls and this Ashwin you would think would’ve done well in these conditions,” Manjrekar added.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said the ball is likely to turn as the game progresses and when it happens, India might miss their leading off-spinner, especially against the left-handers.

“Now that they have won the toss and bowled, they want to do some damage with the new ball. Because as this game goes on, I think it will turn and they would’ve wanted Ashwin to spin the ball away from the Australian left-handers, and he’s not there,” Ponting told Channel 7.