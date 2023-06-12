IND vs AUS WTC Final Scott Boland sets up Virat Kohli Steve Smith catch

When play began on the morning of Day Five at the Oval and the players began walking out, the sun was in full glow over the Oval.

It was hot, and humid by London standards, and the stands were filling up like they typically would on a Sunday looking good for cricket.

Crowds began queuing in. Virat Kohli was at the crease and half the cricket followers around the globe watch the game only to watch him play (the other half watching him and some cricket too).

The wish is for a spectacle is unravel. Kohli, Kohli, Kohli – the chants begin. They’re walking in, some even look like him. Wakhra Swag could be playing aloud. “Jeetega bhai jeetega….”

Kohli and his batting partner Ajinkya Rahane are quick to walk out to the middle of the field, right after the umpires. The Aussies are still near the boundary, in a huddle.

Meanwhile, Scott Boland is getting ready to bowl. Can’t tell what he’s eaten for dinner, if he’s slept well, and how many times he’s wondered what to dish out to Kohli.

The hour has arrived.

Third ball Kohli faces from Boland, there’s a leg-before appeal. Aussies get into a quick huddle and move away after deciding not to review. The ball is clearly heading down but Aussies mull reviewing. Is it an act?

This is the 43rd over. Actually, the 45th is when the drama begins.

Outside off, Kohli lets it go. Slightly straighter, played towards mid-on. A fuller one, plays it to mid-off, outside off, and left alone.

Move to the 47th over, Boland is back again and this time the Aussies appeal for an edge but the ball looks like it’s a mile away from the bat. Pitched at good length but without any obvious danger, it encourages the Aussie slip cordon – particularly Steve Smith – to push for a review.

Why? You ask. Why would you waste a review like that?

The Aussies get into a huddle right next to where Kohli is standing. They’re chirping and the India Number 4 is stiff, clearly not at ease. Are they talking to him out there?

No idea, and from a distance, not clear for certain. Is this deliberate?

The third umpire turns down the appeal and everybody gets back to work. Why did they appeal? You think.

Next ball, outside off yet again. Kohli lets it go.

The crowd begins to chant Kohli’s name.

Boland bowls that awfully wide and slightly fuller length again, but mind you this is deliberate. It’s the third ball of the 47th over. They’ve been watching Kohli closely all this while. Boland has been watching him. Steve Smith is ready at second slip.

It’s almost like the Aussies were expecting this. Kohli steps a mile outside of the off-stump to drive. He actually does it and from there, everything’s only a blur.

Kohli’s walking the long walk back to the dressing room. The damn Aussies have got him again, and for the umpteenth time, he’s gotten himself out playing that dreaded drive.

Celebrations begin because, from that point, Australia know it’s only a matter of time. Kohli falls on the third ball of the 47th over and India wrap up on the third ball of the 64th.