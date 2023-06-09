WTC Final: Shardul Thakur Draws Level With Don Bradman After Courageous Knock at The Oval

Shardul Thakur produced a brave half-century against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, playing a significant role in helping India avoid the follow-on on Day 3. Thakur made a fighting 51 off 109 with the help of six fours before being caught behind in the second session on Friday.

Thakur thus continued his love affair with The Oval where he has now scored three half-centuries in a row. The significance of the milestone can be gauged from the fact that only two batters before from the visiting teams have been able to score as many fifty-plus scores at the venue including the great Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border.

Thakur first played at The Oval in September 2021 when he scored half-century in each of the innings against England. In the first innings, the allrounder scored 60 and followed that with 57 in the second dig as India went on to win the match by 157 runs.

Thakur had braved an onslaught of short deliveries from Australian pacers that saw him copping blows to his hands on several occasions which required multiple intervention from the team physio.

Two of them came in consecutive deliveries of Pat Cummins when Thakur was struck twice on his right forearm leaving him in significant pain.

However, once the storm had passed, Thakur unleashed a couple of beautiful shots including a fierce cut off Mitchell Starc over point. However, the shot of the day came against his tormentor Cummins as Thakur played an elegant straight drive past the bowler for a four that would have made any specialist batter gleam with pride.

India made some recovery after being reduced to 71/4 as they were bowled out for 296 runs a little into the second session. Australia thus took a significant 173-run lead with over two days of play still left in the WTC final.