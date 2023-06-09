'Food Always Makes you Forget Everything': Kohli Trolled For Having Meal After Being Dismissed in WTC Final

After dominating the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Kennington Oval, Australia bowlers ruled the second day of the game as well. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon picked up a wicket each on day two as Team India were reeling at 151/5 at stumps.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Indian cricket fans but Virat Kohli was among the players who had to face the wrath of a section of social media. Having hit two boundaries, Kohli looked quite settled but Starc’s peach of a delivery in the 19th over of the innings did enough to dismiss the star India for just 14.

Soon after Kohli was sent back to the dressing room, the former India skipper was seen having his meal. A picture of Kohli’s post-dismissal meal went viral in no time. Needless to say, the photo triggered a huge furore on social media and Kohli was at the receiving end of Twitter users’ rant.

Sharing the viral photo, a person wrote, “Tendulkar didn’t eat for three days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final. Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in WTC final 2023.”

Tendulkar didnt eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC finalMeanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/AOJHMsKPor — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 8, 2023

This Twitter user seemed quite disappointed with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s casual approach in the dressing room.

This is Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill chilling and laughing after throwing their wickets and leaving India in trouble in Final of an ICC tournament but somehow their fans will blame IPL for their bad performances where they clearly don't seem to care much about Indian cricket team pic.twitter.com/Y5SaXRt4dh— Y. (@CSKYash_) June 8, 2023

One social media user sarcastically wrote, “Virat Kohli is literally all of us. No matter what life throws at you, how hard it gets, food always makes you forget about everything. India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final.”

Virat Kohli is literally all of us. No matter what life throws at you, how hard it gets, food always makes you forget about everything ❤️ #IndvAus #WTC2023Final pic.twitter.com/LdcJilCAvq— Prantik (@Pran__07) June 8, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Ehna nu burger khilao… pizza khilayo… fried rice khilayo pic.twitter.com/qb9KtjirVZ— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 8, 2023

Khao piyo aish karo mitro, dil par kisi ka dukhayo na! pic.twitter.com/9SKkR1CgDT— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) June 8, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Steven Smith registered his 31st Test ton earlier on the second day of the WTC final against India. The Pat Cummins-led side were bowled out for 469 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli came out to bat at a time when Team India were struggling at 30/2. But Kohli could not stay for long in the crease. “You could have a look again, today because of the fact that there are only two bouncers per over, most batters are onto the front foot. This means they are not able to get onto the backfoot and give themselves the extra yard where you could have probably let the ball go by dropping your wrists," former India batter Sunil Gavaskar said on-air while talking about Kohli’s dismissal.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja displayed resilient batting to keep India alive in the contest. While Jadeja was dismissed for 48, Rahane ended the day’s play on 29 not out. The Rohit Sharma-led side were at 151/5 at stumps on day two.