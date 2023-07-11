IND-W VS BAN-W 2nd T20 Live Score: Bangladesh Spinners Leave India Struggling

Live now
Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 14:56 IST
Dhaka, Bangladesh
IND-W vs BAN-W: Live Score Updates, India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I: India continued losing wickets regularly and lost half their side by the 14th over.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat but the tourists lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet were the batters to depart.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T120I between India women and Bangladesh women.
India women will square off against Bangladesh in the second T20 international of a three-match series which they lead 1-0. India picked up a dominant victory in the previous game by seven
Key EventsKey Events
OUT! Sobhana Mostary has taken an excellent catch at mid-off but she seems to have hurt herself in the process. Amanjot Kaur walks back after scoring 14.
OUT! A quicker delivery from Fahima Khatun and Deepti Sharma goes for a scoop but only ends up hitting as far as short fine leg to be caught on 10.
A boundary to Amanjot Kaur in the final over of Rabyea Khan – pulled to mid-on. 8 runs in the over.
Four singles from the third over of Rabeya Khan while Nahida Akter finishes her spell by conceding just one run in her fourth over. India 70/6 in 17 overs after opting to bat first.
FOUR! Amanjot Kaur gets off the mark with a four past point fielder. Six runs and a wicket in the over of Sultana Khatun who finishes with 3/21 from four overs.
OUT! Sultana Khatun back for a final spell and gets her third wicket in Harleen Deol. Deol stepped out and ended up being caught at midwicket on 6.
Deepti Sharma has walked in next after the dismissal of Jemimah Rodrigues. This has been a poor show with the bat from India so far. They will want to capitalise on the remaining six overs.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Rabeya Khan gets her first wicket as she has outfoxed Jemimah Rodrigues to have her stumped on 8. India in deep trouble now.
Harleen Deol charged forward and set off for a single after the fielder made an effort to take the catch before a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Replay showed Deol was comfortably home. Just 2 runs in it.
Legspinner Rabeya Khan into the attack now. Jemimah Rodrigues played one over covers and managed just a single. Three singles in the over.
Marufa Akter back for another spell. Just two singles in her third over. She has conceded just 17 runs in her three overs so far.
With a single, Harleen Deol brings up India’s 50 in 9.2 overs.
Another good over for Bangladesh. India need a big partnership here. A wicket and four runs in the second over of legspinner Fahima Khatun. Harleen Deol has joined Jemimah Rodrigues.
OUT! India have lost their fourth wicket now. They are in trouble. This is a brilliant catch from Shorna Akter who ran across and dived in front to pull off a catch near long-on. Yastika Bhatia has to depart on 11. Fahima Khatun gets a wicket.
Fahima Khatun and Sultana Khatun are currently bowling in tandem. Just 7 runs off the last two overs for India. Yastika Bhatia is on 7 off 10 while Jemimah Rodrigues is on 4 off 10.
Yastika Bhatia negotiates the hat-trick delivery by pulling it over mid-on region to open her account with a boundary. 4 runs and two big wickets in the second over of Sultana Khatun.
India wobble! Salma Khatun has landed back-to-back blows by getting rid of Shafali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur off her successive deliveries. Shafali (19) charged forward and and holed out at mid-off while Kaur who won the player of the match in the series opener goes back for a golden duck after being cleaned up.
OUT! Smriti Mandhana goes for a sweep but misses the shot to be bowled on 13. An early blow to India as they lost opener Mandhana to Nahida Akter.
Shafali Verma takes on Nahida Akter with three fours in a row – charges forward to send the ball rushing through covers and then launches the next over mid-on before belting the final delivery past long-on for four more. 13 runs in it.
Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter from the other end. Shafali Verma hits the fourth delivery over mid-on for her and India’s first four of the contest. 7 runs in it.
The second match will also be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium with the in-game proceedings set to start at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.
Bangladesh would be looking to fight back as they seek to keep the series alive.
India Women’s team won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening game.
Bangladesh batters failed to get going with Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter struggling to up the scoring rate and Bangladesh put up a rather unimpressive total of 114 runs while losing five wickets.
India went on to dominate Bangladesh in the second innings as well.
Despite Shafali Verma’s early dismissal on a duck, India were able to recover, grasping control of the game. Smriti Mandhana played an impressive inning, hitting 38 runs in 34 balls. However, it was the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur herself who took the spotlight, scoring a superb 54 off 35.
The Indian captain hit six boundaries and two sixes in the game to secure the win.
A wounded Bangladesh side would be looking to make amendments, heading into the 2nd T20 game on Tuesday. Despite their history and India’s brimming form, you can never count out Bangladesh from putting up a fight.
BD-W Probable XI: Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Salma Khatun, Shamina Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khatun
IN-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani