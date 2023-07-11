IND-W VS BAN-W 2nd T20 Live Score: Bangladesh Spinners Leave India Struggling

IND-W vs BAN-W: Live Score Updates, India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I: India continued losing wickets regularly and lost half their side by the 14th over.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat but the tourists lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet were the batters to depart.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T120I between India women and Bangladesh women.

India women will square off against Bangladesh in the second T20 international of a three-match series which they lead 1-0. India picked up a dominant victory in the previous game by seven