IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Will India Hand Debut to Rinku Singh? Check India vs Ireland Predicted XIs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Probable XIs: India will take on Ireland in the first T20I of their tour of the European nation. The Men in Blue lost their last T20I series against the West Indies. They would be looking to bounce back against Ireland to get back to winning ways. The first T20I game will be hosted at the Malahide Cricket Club on August 18. Both India and Ireland have lost their last T20I fixtures. Ireland also had a disastrous campaign in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe as they failed to secure their spot for the marquee tournament.

India lost their T20I series 3-2 against West Indies. After back-to-back defeats in the first two games, India made a strong comeback to tie the series 2-all. In the deciding T20I, Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 runs, helping India to a total of 165 runs. However, it just wasn’t enough as Brandon King scored 85 runs in only 55 runs to help his side seal a victory by eight wickets.

Ireland played their last game in July in the T20I World Cup Europe qualifiers, which they lost to Scotland by eight runs. Scotland batters Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington scored half-centuries each to set a 213-run total. In the second innings, Mark Adair stepped up for Ireland scoring 72 runs in only 36 balls. Despite his heroics, Ireland just weren’t able to grab the win.

India will be heading into the first T20I game against Ireland as favourites as the Men in Blue seek to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup at home.

Check out India vs Ireland Probable XIs:

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India vs Ireland Full Squad

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi