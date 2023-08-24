CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Not One Year': Jasprit Bumrah Jokingly Corrects Alan Wilkins Says Was Injured For Only '10-11 Months'

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 07:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic Credit: X/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic Credit: X/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah was a happy man as he collected the Player of the Series Award after India claimed a 2-0 series win over Ireland

Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was an incredibly happy man as his team clinched the 3-match T20I series against Ireland on Wednesday. Though the final game was washed out without a single ball bowled, India’s 2-0 win gave Bumrah plenty to smile about.

Having won the rain-hit series opener by just 2 runs (by DLS method), Bumrah and Co came up with another clinical display in the second fixture to win the game by 33 runs.

The 29-year-old collected the Player of the Series Award and also got his captaincy stint underway on a promising note.

Speaking after the abandoned fixture, Bumrah highlighted that he was happy to be back bowling and playing cricket.

ALSO READ| ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to Play Warm-up Games Against England, Netherlands; Check Dates, Timings, Venues

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning," said the star pacer.

Bumrah returned to action after an 11-month-long injury layoff.  Asked if he felt any added pressure about captaincy, Bumrah said he would ‘love’ to lead the Men in Blue again.

“An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that. As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints," he added.

There was a funny moment at the presentation ceremony when presenter Allan Wilkins said that Bumrah was out through injury for nearly a year but the speedster insisted that it was only ’10-11 months’.

ALSO READ| ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: BCCI Announces BookMyShow as Ticketing Platform, Check Important Dates Here

“Not one year, 10-11 months (laughs). Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do," he stated.

With the Ireland series done and dusted, India’s next challenge with the Asia Cup 2023, wherein the Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture on September 2.

Before that, the entire Indian team will assemble in Bengaluru and undergo a week-long preparatory camp which will get underway on August 25. Indian coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will also be keeping a close eye on the players ahead of the 5-September deadline to announce the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

