IND vs IRE: India beat Ireland by 33 Runs in 2nd T20I, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead in Series

Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team defeated Ireland by 33 runs to win the three-match T20I series as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Having won the first fixture by 2 runs on Friday through the DLS method, India were pushed all the way by Ireland but the Men in Blue had just enough in the tank to down a spirited home side in Dublin on Sunday.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling had won the toss and elected to bowl first. India were off to a shaky start as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in quick succession, the Men in Blue were 34/2.

Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship, they stitched together a 71-run stand before Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube guided India to a fight-worthy total of 185/5.

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Highlights:

Gaikwad scored 58, Rinku scored 38 in his maiden knock in India colours, before captain Bumrah’s heroics with the ball, as well as Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna restricted the Irish batters to 152/8.

Former Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie gave the Indian fans plenty of scares as he smashed 72 runs in 51 balls, including 5 boundaries and four maximums, however, Arshdeep Singh provided India with a crucial breakthrough and jolted the hosts with a knockout punch.

Chasing 186 runs to keep themselves alive in the series, Stirling’s men lost their captain on a duck, followed by another failure for Lorcan Tucker who also failed to open his account. Prasidh Krishna picked up the two wickets to stun the Irish crowd.

Harry Tector was the next to depart, while Curtis Campher also failed to shine before George Dockrell joined hands with Balbirnie. There was a mix-up between the two batters that resulted in the former’s departure.

Balbirnie continued to go from strength to strength before Arshdeep got the ex-Ireland captain to give away a leading edge and Sanju Samson did the rest. Mark Adair lashed out a few lusty blows late in the tie to take his side as closest as possible to the daunting total.

Earlier, Gaikwad record his career-best T20I total of 58 as he smashed a fifty while Sanju Samson added 40 runs to the cause. Rinku won the Player of the Match award for his 38-run flourish.