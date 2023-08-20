IND vs IRE: India to Bat First in 2nd T20I, No Changes in Playing XI of Either Teams

After winning the toss on his comeback, India captain Jasprit Bumrah lost the toss in the second T20I. Ireland captain Paul Stirling called right and chose to bowl first. India thus will be batting first in the second fixture looking to extend their lead having won the first game by 2 runs through the DLS method.

Speaking after winning the toss, Stirling revealed that he had decided to go with the same playing XI from the previous game. Bumrah also decided to same, electing not to tinker with the winning combination.

Despite losing the toss, Bumrah said that he was hoping to bat first since the weather was sunny and his side were hoping to put up some runs on the board to seal the series.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Paul Stirling Elects to Bowl Against Unchanged IND

“We would have batted first as well. The weather is a little better today and we wanted to put runs on the board. The body is good, was a little careful in the begining and then after that kept on building confidence and it was good," said Bumrah.

“We gonna have a bowl today. Looks a good surface, hopefully it plays well. Usually a high-scoring venue here. We are playing the seam team," said Ireland captain Stirling after winning the toss.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White