IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led India Eye Clean Sweep Against Ireland

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:05 IST
India vs Ireland Live Score 3rd T20I: With the T20I series in the bag, India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead against Ireland and Jasprit Bumrah’s side will be gunning for a clean sweep as they gear up to lock horns with Paul Stirling’s Ireland for one last time on this tour. The first T20I saw plenty of rain and the fixture was washed out as India won the game by 2 runs through the DLS method, whereas the second T20I turned out to be a thriller.
Andre Balbirnie’s knock went in vain as India stamped their authority over the hosts to pick up a 33-run win which helped them seal the series. The Men in Blue will be hoping
Ireland full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom
India Full Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I fixture which will take place at the Village, in Dublin. Jasprit Bumrah’s men already have a 2-0 lead in the series, can the Men in Blue inflict a clean sweep? Stay tuned to find out as we build up to the series finale.
Despite the promising performances from Irish players, India have been a level ahead of the hosts, skipper Bumrah has shown plenty of glimpses of his old self as he returned to action after missing out nearly 11 months through injury.
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a fifty in the second T20I, while Rinku Singh also announced his arrival on the international stage by smashing 38 runs in just 21 balls on his maiden inning in India colours.
Ahead of the third T20I which is a dead rubber for India, one would expect the Men in Blue to try their bench strength by giving a chance to the likes of Jitesh Sharma, however, India coach for Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak has hinted there might not be a change in the playing XI for the final T20I of the Ireland tour.
Speaking in the pre-match presser ahead of the series finale, Kotak insisted that it’s difficult to rest any of the players after a few games. Thus, the same playing XI which played for the past two games might be used for the final game too.