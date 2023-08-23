IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led India Eye Clean Sweep Against Ireland

Read more

to make it 3-0 at the Village in Malahide (Dublin) on Wednesday, August 23, whereas the home side will have nothing but pride to play for.

Despite the promising performances from Irish players, India have been a level ahead of the hosts, skipper Bumrah has shown plenty of glimpses of his old self as he returned to action after missing out nearly 11 months through injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a fifty in the second T20I, while Rinku Singh also announced his arrival on the international stage by smashing 38 runs in just 21 balls on his maiden inning in India colours.

Ahead of the third T20I which is a dead rubber for India, one would expect the Men in Blue to try their bench strength by giving a chance to the likes of Jitesh Sharma, however, India coach for Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak has hinted there might not be a change in the playing XI for the final T20I of the Ireland tour.

Speaking in the pre-match presser ahead of the series finale, Kotak insisted that it’s difficult to rest any of the players after a few games. Thus, the same playing XI which played for the past two games might be used for the final game too.