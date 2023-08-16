IND vs IRE Jasprit Bumrah Yorks Yashasvi Jaiswal in Dublin Nets, Brings Out his Epic Celebration WATCH VIDEO

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India has arrived in Ireland and has begun training for the three-match T20I series against the hosts, starting August 18 in Dublin. A bunch of youngsters is getting ready to compete against the Irish side under the watchful eyes of Sitanshu Kotak, who has been appointed the head coach for the tour. The series will witness Burmah making a comeback to international cricket after an 11-month injury lay-off. The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

The BCCI shared the training updates of Team India through a video clip on Wednesday. The entire unit was seen warming up together and sweating out in the nets. Meanwhile, the stand-in skipper was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. On the other hand, Kirshna was also troubling his teammates with his tricky deliveries.

Apart from Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Shivam Dube was seen training in full swing. The video ended with the skipper nailing a Yorker with Yashasvi Jaiswal on strike and then bringing out his celebration.

“Doublin’ the intensity in Dublin ft. #TeamIndia,” wrote BCCI on the microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian cricket board shared a bowling video of Bumrah in which he rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets. The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.

The Indian squad for the series comprises Asian Games-bound players mostly and that in turn creates a slightly tricky situation. One shouldn’t be surprised if Jitesh gets the nod ahead of Sanju Samson for the series opener on Friday.

The 29-year-old Amrawati-born cricketer is likely to be India’s first-choice keeper ahead of Prabhsimran Singh in the upcoming Asian Games and before an important event, it is only fair that he gets to play a few international games to settle his nerves.

