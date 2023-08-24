'Good to See Rinku Singh Didn't Need to Change His Game Plan at all': Saba Karim Hails Young Batter's Show on Debut Tour

Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim heaped praise on young Rinku Singh and said he is the biggest positive from the T20I series against Ireland. Rinku made a statement on his maiden international innings where he displayed his match-finishing ability at the big stage. After his exploits in IPL 2023, the expectations were high from Rinku and he didn’t disappoint and smashed crucial 38 runs in the second T20I versus Ireland. Bagging a Man of the Match in his second match, Rinku grasped the first opportunity he got with both hands, scoring 38 in just 21 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

Saba called Rinku the find of Ireland tour as he was impressed by the southpaw’s transition from domestic cricket to international level.

“Rinku Singh’s transition from a domestic cricketer to an international cricketer - that for me is the find of this tour. Lots of positives here. Top of my mind it has to be Rinku Singh - the way he has been able to understand the conditions and the demands of the international game," Saba Karim said on Jio Cinema after the conclusion of the 3rd T20I match.

Rinku smashed 474 runs in 14 games in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries. He grabbed the limelight after smashing five back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans in the group stage match.

Karim further talked about Rinku’s knock in the second T20I which helped the team post 185 runs as the Men in Blue registered a series-clinching win.

“The way he was able to play such a stable innings, that is the way that he has played not only in IPL but also in domestic matches. Good to see that he did not need to change his game plan at all. Good to see not to see him flustered. And that is a huge positive for me," Karim analysed.

Rinku has also been selected in the squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The senior stars will miss the continental event as they will be preparing for the ODI World Cup at that time. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the BCCI has appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain.