IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For India vs Nepal

India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction: India and Nepal will be facing each other in their second match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be looking for a win to qualify for the next stage.

Nepal are coming into the contest after a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their first match. Babar Azam took the match away from Nepal with a fabulous century alongside Iftikhar Ahmed who also notched up triple figures in the game. Nepal would be looking to bounce back from the loss and gain as much experience as they can from a top side like India.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

India on the other hand will be expected to win this match and solidify their spot in the Super Four stage. Their last game against Pakistan got washed out due to rain and both teams were awarded a point each.

India vs Nepal Match Details

Date- Monday, September 4, 2023

Time- 03:00 PM IST

Venue- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Gulsan Jha

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Shubman Gill

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs Nepal Probable XIs:

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

India vs Nepal Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh