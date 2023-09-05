‘Virat Kohli is an Emotion’: Fan-boy Moment for Nepal's Sompal Kami as He Gets IND Star’s Autograph

Nepal may have bowed out of the Asia Cup 2023 after losing all their group stage matches but it was a great learning experience for the first-time participants. With an impressive fighting spirit, they left no stone unturned to challenge India and Pakistan whenever possible.

In the tournament opener against Babar Azam & Co in Multan, the Nepal bowlers bowled tight spells to begin with, removing openers – Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman – within the first seven overs. Against India, they put up a fifty-plus opening stand with Aasif Sheikh smashing a fifty while Sompal Kami contributed 48 runs in the team’s 230-run total.

On Monday, India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets and stormed into the Super Fours. But after the game, Rohit Paudel & his young teammates had the opportunity to interact with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The former visited the Nepal dressing room and interacted with the players who played in the Aisa Cup for the first time. Meanwhile, Kami clicked a few photos with Kohli and had his shoes autographed by the star Indian batter.

“Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, he’s an emotion,” the Nepal cricketer wrote in his post.

Rohit also had a chat with Nepal players and shared his experience with the budding cricketers.

Rohit Sharma sharing his experience with the Nepal players in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/Y0Ap4usYNI— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2023

Nepla batters showcased excellent temperament against a star-studded Indian bowling attack. It was one of the days when the men in blue were sloppy on the field and the opposition made the most of that.

“The openers did a good job for us, the middle order could have done better, we were 30 runs short and if the middle order had done well then we could have reached 260-270. Our lower order has been doing a great job and contributing in the last 4-5 months. The conditions were really hard but our bowlers bowled well as the ball was not gripping,” Nepal captain Paudel said at the post-match presser.

Earlier at the toss, the Nepal captain admitted that playing against India is a massive opportunity for his team.

“We were looking to bowl as well due to the overcast conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us,” Paudel had said at the toss.