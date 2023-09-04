IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Toss Report: India Opt to Bat; Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah

India lock horns with Nepal in their second group stage match at the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday in Pallekel. It’s a crucial game for both teams as whichever side wins, advances to the next round of the ongoing tournament. At the same time, rain is also likely to play a decisive role in the game. If the encounter gets washed out, India will be through to the Super Four with two points to their credit while Nepal will bow out of the tournament with zero points.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the changes to their playing XI, captain Rohit Sharma said Jasprit Bumrah, who headed back home for the birth of his child, has been replaced by Mohammad Shami.

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live

“We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have to offer for us. I don’t know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under their belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It’s another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we’ve got Shami in place for him,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel admitted that playing against India is a massive opportunity for his team.

“We were looking to bowl as well due to the overcast conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us. One change, in place of Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki comes in,” said Paudel at the toss.

Nepal lost their opening game to Pakistan and are required to win against India to survive in the ongoing continental event. On the other hand, India have one point after rain washed out their last match against Babar Azam & at the same venue.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.