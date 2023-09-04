IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Another Washout on Cards as Rain Threat Looms Large

The washed-out affair against Pakistan has left India in a tricky situation ahead of their next assignment in the Asia Cup 2023. The game in Pallekele was called off due to rain, leading to both Pakistan and India share a point each. It aided Babar Azam & Co to advance in the next round of the ongoing tournament but India still need to cross a hurdle before making it to the Super Fours.

Rohit Sharma & Co are set to face Nepal in a crucial encounter on Monday as the winner of the face-off will cruise into the next stage of the continental championship. However, the weather is likely to have the final say yet again. Accuweather.com has predicted a 71 per cent chance of precipitation in the afternoon and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The temperature will dip later in the night but the rain threat persists with a 68 percent chance of precipitation. Humidity is expected to be around 91 percent, while the wind speed would range between 9 to 11 km/h.

What if the game gets washed out?

If India experience another washout on Monday, they will bag another point which will ensure an automatic selection for the Super Fours. They already have a point in their kitty and another one will lead them to the next round with 2 points and a 2nd-place finish on the Group A points table.

Nepal, on the other hand, will bow out of the Asia Cup with just one point. They suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the tournament opener in Multan and are reeling at the bottom of the table with zero points.

Current standing of Group A

If the game takes place as scheduled, the winning team will make it to the next round of the tournament.

‘Playing against India is crucial’: Nepal captain Rohit Paudel

Monday’s clash is going to be the first ODI between India and Nepal. Rohit Paudel & Co qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 after winning the ACC Premier Cup earlier this year. The captain said playing against accomplished teams like India will help them on their cricketing journey.

“We all are very excited, especially playing against India. We didn’t get such opportunities often. So, it’s a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country on the biggest stage,” said Paudel on the eve of the match.

“Weather is not in our control. But we are hoping that we get an opportunity to play against India to showcase our talent on a bigger stage. Otherwise, we get to play only smaller teams,” he added.